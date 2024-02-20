Georgetown’s Casabella Salon Nails Down Space in Herndon

Casabella Salon, a nail salon that started in Washington, D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood in 2019, is opening a second store in Northern Virginia — and its third overall.

Casabella inked a 1,538-square-foot lease at Woodland Park Crossing, a 127,000-square-foot retail center in Herndon, Va., with plans to open later this year.

Located at 2328 Woodland Crossing Drive, the retail center is owned by Atlanta-based The Shopping Center Group (TSCG), which gained possession when it acquired Vienna, Va.-based Rosenthal Properties in August.

The property is less than a mile from the Herndon Metro station. It’s near a vacant 12 acres of land, which has been proposed for approximately 531,000 square feet of residential, according to TSCG. The Point at Monroe Place, a 205-unit apartment community, is also on the same block at 2300 Woodlands Crossing Drive.

Casabella Salon specializes in manicures, pedicures and nail enhancements. Its original store is at 1436 Wisconsin Avenue NW in the District, and its second opened last summer at 690 North Asaph Street in Alexandria, Va.

Brandon Howard of Divaris Real Estate represented the tenant in the deal, while TSCG handled the transaction in-house.

Woodland Park Crossing’s tenant roster also includes Harris Teeter, Manhattan Pizza, Visionworks and Massage Envy.

