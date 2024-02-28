Ex-Silverstein CEO Marty Burger Launches His Own Real Estate Firm

A few months after his departure from Silverstein Properties, ex-CEO Marty Burger resurfaced as the CEO of his own company, Infinity Global Real Estate Partners, Burger announced Wednesday.

Burger launched the new venture with Andrew Farkas’ Island Capital Group. The firm will focus on office-to-residential conversions, “under-capitalized operating properties” and building a debt platform to fund renovations and new construction, according to a company statement.

“From development of world-class projects, to acquiring great operating assets and building platforms for debt and other real estate investment strategies, there are outstanding opportunities for the firm across the industry,” Burger said in a statement. “Our partnership with Andrew Farkas and Island Capital will further strengthen our ability to execute, and we’re already putting deals in motion.”

Burger served as the CEO of Silverstein from 2010 to 2023, overseeing the firm’s acquisition, development, financing and fund management in New York City and across the world. His big projects in Manhattan included the rebuilding of the World Trade Center; the Four Seasons-branded, 82-story condo-hotel tower at 30 Park Place; and the 42-story One West End condo building.

However, his time at Silverstein ended in October when he was replaced by Larry Silverstein’s daughter, Lisa Silverstein. A source familiar with the matter previously told Commercial Observer that Burger’s departure stemmed from a strategy shift at Silverstein.

Instead of expanding its footprint and portfolio, which Burger was in charge of, the landlord is “going in the opposite direction,” the source said.

This won’t be Burger’s first time as the head of his own company. Before joining Silverstein, Burger operated his own real estate firm, Artisan Real Estate Ventures, where he was president and CEO. He also spent 15 years at Related Companies, overseeing construction of the Time Warner Center at Columbus Circle, CityPlace in West Palm Beach, Fla., and World Market Center in Las Vegas. He started his career handling acquisitions and real estate funds at Blackstone Group and Goldman Sachs.

