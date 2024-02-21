Two medical office leases were signed at a medical office property in Flushing, Queens.

In the largest deal, ENT and Allergy Associates will level up from 1,800 square feet to 10,000 square feet at Simone Development Companies’ 35-30 Francis Lewis Boulevard, according to the landlord, which did not disclose the length of the lease or the asking rent.

Jonathan Serko of Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) represented the ear, nose and throat specialist, while Miles Mahony of Ripco Real Estate handled the negotiations on behalf of Simone.

C&W and Ripco did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It’s unclear when the tenant originally moved in.

ENT and Allergy Associates has dozens of locations throughout the tri-state area. Its clinical affiliations include Northwell Health and Mount Sinai.

Solaris Health also signed a 6,000-square-foot lease to open a Queens location in the building, the landlord said. The length of the lease was not disclosed.

Solaris is a urology health platform that partners with up to 625 practitioners in 13 states.

Wayne Steinberg of Highline Real Estate Advisors represented Solaris in the deal and Jordan Baruch and Matthew Kucker of Colliers negotiated on behalf of the landlord.

Steinberg could not be reached for comment while Colliers did not immediately respond.

Other tenants in the two-story, 37,421-square-foot building include Gentle Dental World, Family Speech Language Pathology, Huntington Learning Center and Daniel Gale Associates.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.