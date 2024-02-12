Finance  ·  Refinance
New York City

Dwight Mortgage Trust $75M to Refinance East Flatbush Multifamily

Developer K2 Real Estate Partners plans to pay off a $68.2M construction loan on the recently completed property

By February 12, 2024 1:25 pm
reprints
Rendering of 210 Clarkson Avenue in East Flatbush, Brooklyn.
Rendering of 210 Clarkson Avenue in East Flatbush, Brooklyn. Photo Credit: Dwight Capital

K2 Real Estate Partners has secured a $75.2 million loan to refinance a recently completed 165-unit multifamily complex in East Flatbush, Brooklyn. The refinancing was first reported by PincusCo

Dwight Mortgage Trust, an arm of Dwight Capital, a New York-based lender, provided the loan. The refinancing will serve as a takeout loan to pay off $68.2 million in construction financing that K2 Real Estate Partners secured from the project’s previous lender, SCALE Lending, a subsidiary and lending arm of Slate Property Group

SEE ALSO: TPG Real Estate Credit Provides $79M ReFi for Puget Sound Multifamily

Located at 210 Clarkson Avenue, at the corner of Clarkson and Rogers avenues in East Flatbush, the apartment complex is eight stories and opened for leasing in August 2023. Amenities within the building include a rooftop terrace, on-site laundry, a fitness center, outdoor entertainment space, a dog spa, and a resident lounge. Monthly rents range from $3,050 for studios to $5,199 for three-bedrooms, according to StreetEasy.com 

The complex features four ground-floor retail spaces and 88 spaces for on-site parking. The building is near the 2 and 5 subway lines, and is two blocks from Kings County Hospital

K2 Real Estate Partners and Dwight Capital did not respond to requests for comment. 

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com 

210 Clarkson Avenue, Dwight Capital, East Flatbush, K2 Real Estate Partners, Dwight Capital, Dwight Mortgage Trust, K2 Real Estate Partners, SCALE Lending, Slate Property Group
Marina Square, a 270-unit, luxury apartment community located on the Puget Sound waterfront in Bremerton, Washington
Finance  ·  Refinance
Washington

TPG Real Estate Credit Provides $79M ReFi for Puget Sound Multifamily

By Brian Pascus
The SW by CLB in West LA.
Finance  ·  Construction
Los Angeles

State Farm Insurance Provides $25M Takeout Loan on West LA Apartment Complex

By Brian Pascus
Finance  ·  Construction
Florida

Continuum Ups Construction Loan to $90M for Bay Harbor Islands Condo

By Julia Echikson