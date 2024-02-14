DC Bagel Shop Call Your Mother Deli Expands to Vienna, Va.

Call Your Mother Deli, a Washington, D.C.-based bagel store, is expanding to Vienna, Va., signing a 1,315-square-foot lease at Vienna Marketplace.

The 11,959-square-foot Vienna Marketplace is owned by a private investor listed in public records as JDC Maple Avenue LLC, who developed the retail center 18 years ago.

SEE ALSO: Solar Energy Developer Dimension Relocating to 11K SF at 825 Third Avenue

“The Vienna Marketplace has a great daytime population in an area where people enjoy eating out,” Craig Cheney, a leasing agent with KLNB, who represented the owner in the deal, told Commercial Observer. “Restaurants in Vienna do very well.”

Founded in 2018 in the District’s Park View neighborhood by Daniela Moreira and Andrew Dana, Call Your Mother Deli has expanded to 14 locations throughout Virginia, Maryland and Colorado.

The deli’s Vienna store at 205 Maple Avenue East will be taking the site of the former Cold Stone Creamery, which closed in October after being an original tenant since 2006.

Call Your Mother Deli is expected to open this spring once all permits are in place.

Other tenants in the retail center include Crumbl Cookies, South Block, Chipotle and Lacrosse Unlimited.

John Asadoorian of Asadoorian Retail Solutions represented the tenant in the deal.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.