Makeup brand Charlotte Tilbury is opening its second standalone U.S. store at the Aventura Mall, according to the tenant’s representative.

The boutique in Aventura, Fla., will span 1,100 square feet on the second floor of the three-story property, in a spot nestled between Kiehl’s and Swarovski. Jared Robins of Inhouse Commercial represented the tenant.

SEE ALSO: Olfactory NYC Smells New Opportunity in DC

The Aventura Mall remains one of the rare, thriving suburban-style shopping centers in the country, home to both luxury fashion houses such as Hermès, Balenciaga and Fendi, as well as mass-market brands such as Zara and Nike.

Turnberry, led by Jackie Soffer, owns the 2.8 million-square-foot mall. Representatives for the Aventura Mall did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Charlotte Tilbury, the British celebrity makeup artist, founded the eponymous makeup line in 2013, debuting at the London department store Selfridges. The brand grew to more than 70 countries, in part thanks to the success of its lip liners, which cost $25.

In 2020, Spanish beauty giant Puig acquired a majority stake in the Charlotte Tilbury company, reportedly valuing the business by as much as $1 billion.

In 2015, the brand opened its first standalone store in London’s Covent Garden and has since expanded its footprint across Europe. Four years later, it opened its first U.S. store at The Grove open-air mall in Los Angeles, according to Beauty Premium News. Charlotte Tilbury products are also sold at department stores and beauty chains such as Sephora.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.