AT&T Signs 111K-SF Lease in Chantilly, Va.

Telecommunications giant AT&T has inked an 111,000-square-foot, full-building lease at Stonecroft IV, a five-story office building in Chantilly, Va.

Menlo Equities owns the building, having acquired it in November 2021 as part of a two-property, $40 million portfolio sale.

The rent was not disclosed, but office rent in the area averages around $22 per square foot based on current listings.

Located at 4807 Stonecroft Boulevard, the building was developed in 2008 and features a fitness center and a conference center. AT&T will move into the building in 2025, consolidating several of its Northern Virginia locations.

Stonecroft IV is near major Northern Virginia roadways such as State Route 28, U.S. Route 50, Interstate 66 and Dulles Toll Road.

“AT&T’s decision to lease the entire building reaffirms the strength of the property’s offerings and its strategic location, and we look forward to their long-term occupancy in the building,” Max Sanford, a partner at Menlo Equities, said in a statement.

Stream Realty Partners’ Jeff Roman and Malcolm Schweiker represented the owner in the deal, while Cushman & Wakefield‘sAnne Rosenau and Marc Rosenberg represented AT&T.

