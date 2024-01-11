Trepp’s Manus Clancy Jumps to CRE Data Analytics Competitor LightBox

One of the leading data analysts in commercial real estate in switching firms.

Manus Clancy has joined the senior management team at LightBox, a commercial real estate data and analytics platform formed in 2018. Clancy had formerly been the senior managing director of applied data, research, and pricing at Trepp, the venerable CRE data analytics friend founded in 1979.

Clancy leaves Trepp after 28 years.

“Manus will play a crucial role in driving LightBox’s commitment to data excellence, fostering industry connections, and delivering transformative solutions,” said Eric Frank, CEO of LightBox, in a statement. “Manus’s experience and track record of innovation will further solidify LightBox’s position as a catalyst for positive transformation.”

Clancy has spent more than a quarter-century in the commercial real estate space, specializing his expertise in debt capital markets and commercial mortgage-backed securities [CMBS].

During his time at Trepp, Clancy built-out financial tools and products now widely-used across the CRE industry that track CMBS data analysis and market trends. He also pioneered different types of client analytics and market specific commentary for CRE capital markets participants during his nearly three decades at Trepp.

“I am thrilled to join LightBox – a company that is revolutionizing the way the industry approaches data and workflows,” Clancy said in a statement.

Clancy also praised the capabilities of his new firm in providing timely, accurate valuations of properties across CRE capital markets.

“In today’s challenging macro environment for real estate assets, the importance of data and solutions cannot be overstated,” he said. “With its unparalleled capabilities, LightBox is uniquely positioned to empower the industry to connect, leverage critical data, and streamline workflows.”

Trepp officials did not respond to a request for comment.

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com