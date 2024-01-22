Players
Washington DC

Transwestern Adds Industry Vet Spencer Stouffer to Head NoVA Leasing

By January 22, 2024 4:53 pm
reprints
Spencer Stouffer. Photo: Transwestern

Transwestern has named Spencer Stouffer, most recently of MRP Realty, as the new head of the firm’s Northern Virginia agency leasing practice. 

Stouffer was interested in the role because of his prior relationship with Transwestern brokers, and because he expects ample opportunity throughout Northern Virginia in the year ahead, he told Commercial Observer.

“2024 stands to be the year when office building transaction volume will be substantial,” Stouffer said. “My immediate goals are to win a handful of select leasing and property management assignments.” 

Stouffer represented defense contractor Raytheon Technologies in its 100,000-square-foot lease at 100 Wilson Boulevard in Arlington, Va., when the company moved its headquarters from Massachusetts last year. In another notable deal, Stouffer represented law firm Van Ness Feldman in its 40,000-square-foot lease at 2000 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C.

In three years at MRP Realty, Stouffer served as senior managing director, charged with leasing and tenant services. The longtime real estate executive has also held top positions at Cushman & Wakefield, Carr Properties and Trammell Crow Company, completing more than 14 million square feet of leasing transactions over the past three decades.

Stouffer is currently chairman of the North Virginia chapter of the National Association for Industrial and Office Parks (NAIOP).

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.

