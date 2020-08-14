MRP Adds Industry Vet to Leadership Team

By August 14, 2020 10:22 am
reprints
Spencer Stouffer
Spencer Stouffer. Photo: By MRP Realty

Commercial real estate veteran Spencer Stouffer, most recently with Carr Properties, has joined MRP Realty as senior managing director, according to the firm.

In his new role, Stouffer will be charged with helping the Washington, D.C.-based MRP  attract and retain tenants for its more than two dozen office buildings in the region. He will partner with Zach Wade to lead client leasing, and join Allison DiGiovanni and Jim D’Agostino in trying to grow the firm’s office tenant services platform. 

“MRP’s culture, depth of resources, and brand are blue chip in every respect, and I am fortunate to be part of it going forward,” Stouffer said in a release. “Negotiating transactions at the highest levels over the last many years, I have seen the commoditization of brokerage and I look forward to having the opportunity to enable MRP’s clients to receive an even more advanced level of service.” 

Stouffer has more than 30 years of experience in office leasing, including a decade-long stint at Cushman & Wakefield and a 14-year turn with Trammell Crow Company. He has closed more than 14 million square feet of office leases during his career, MRP said. 

He’s also won a fair share of accolades, taking home the Brendan McCarthy Memorial Award in 2016 from the Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Association of Greater Washington and winning the organization’s award for the top-producing broker in Northern Virginia a total of five times.

“Spencer brings a combination of robust and finely honed skills in leasing alongside deep relationships across capital, tenants and tenant brokers that will serve our clients well,” Bob Murphy, MRP’s managing principal, said. “The office environment, as most dramatically illustrated in our current pandemic, requires innovation, specialization, and customization that Spencer will support with his unusual depth and breadth across his career. In response to the industry-wide consolidation, the need for excellence in focusing on investor services has never been greater.” 

