TGI Fridays Shutters 36 Locations, Including 5 in D.C. Area

TGI Fridays, the casual dining chain owned by TriArtisan Capital Advisors, is shuttering 36 locations immediately.

Five D.C.-area locations are among those that have closed, Commercial Observer has confirmed. While no official list of closed locations has been released, three locations in Virginia and two in Maryland are no longer listed on TGIF’s website, and calls to the establishments along with local reporting confirm they are now closed.

Those include restaurants at 6751-B Frontier Drive in Springfield, Va.; 7401 Sudley Road in Manassas, Va.; 13237 Worth Avenue in Woodbridge, Va.; 15207 Major Lansdale Boulevard in Bowie, Md.; and 8330 Benson Drive in Columbia, Md.

In November, another TGIF location at 12249 Fair Lakes Promenade in Fairfax, Va., closed, with Bradenton, Fla.-based brunch restaurant First Watch set to take the space later this year. There are no current details of what will happen to the spaces of the other closed restaurants.

“We’ve identified opportunities to optimize and streamline our operations to ensure we are best positioned to meet — and exceed — on that brand promise,” Ray Risley, TGI Fridays’ chief operating officer, said in a prepared statement. “By strengthening our franchise model and closing underperforming stores, we are creating an unprecedented opportunity for Fridays to drive forward its vision for the future.”

There were also TGI Fridays closings in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania.

Overall, TGI Fridays has more than 650 restaurants in 51 countries, with about 270 in the U.S. Nine other TGIF Friday locations remain open in the D.C. region.

In addition to the closings, the company has sold eight previously corporate-owned restaurants in New Hampshire and Maine to former CEO Ray Blanchette. The 30-year food veteran stepped down from his position in May after five years, with Weldon Spangler taking on the role of CEO.

“With a history of deep involvement and unwavering confidence in the Fridays brand, Mr. Blanchette brings an unmatched understanding of the TGI Fridays business and the restaurant’s commitment to delivering excellence for guests,” a spokesperson for the company said.

Requests for comment from the company were not immediately returned.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.