Southland Industries Signs Full-Building Lease in DC Suburb 

Southland Industries has inked a full-building lease at 12051 Indian Creek Court, a 93,000-square-foot industrial building in Beltsville, Md.

The Garden Grove, Calif.-based company, which provides mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering services for property owners, plans to open its new space in February. It currently has 18 locations in eight states, including nearby offices in Laurel, Md., and Dulles, Va.

Elion Partners acquired the single-story Prince George’s County industrial building in 2019 for $22 million, according to property records.

Southland Industries will use the Beltsville building for the storage of equipment and materials, as well as to house employees needed to service its customer base.

“Southland Industries is an extremely active and highly regarded vendor serving the commercial real estate industry which was in need of expansion space in response to the company’s continued growth,” Adam Nachlas, a senior vice president with MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services, who represented the tenant, told Commercial Observer. “Following an extensive search throughout the Baltimore-Washington, D.C., corridor, [the property] satisfied every important criterion including a strategic location, a large and flexible floor plate, and immediate availability.”

The property is on a 6-acre lot adjacent to U.S. Route 1, approximately 20 miles from both Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and Reagan Washington National Airport.

MacKenzie’s Chris Bennett, along with Matt Wiley of Savills, joined Nachlas in representing the tenant in the deal, while JLL’s Dan Coats and John Dettleff represented the landlord.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.