Miyu Beauty & Wellbeing Launches in Falls Churc

By January 31, 2024 6:38 pm
Miyu Beauty & Wellbeing. Photo: Federal Realty

Miyu Beauty & Wellbeing is launching its first physical location at a 2,545-square-foot space at Idylwood Plaza, a retail center in Falls Church, Va., Commercial Observer has learned. 

Co-founded by partners Zeina Chouman El Eid and Karen Abouzeid, Miyu (which the company says translates to “you are beautiful” in Japanese) offers fitness classes such as yoga and Pilates as well as vegan-friendly and cruelty-free nail care. The duo’s first wellness space is scheduled to open in early February. 

Federal Realty owns the 73,000-square-foot center, having acquired it as part of a $139 million, four-property retail portfolio in 2009. 

“The addition of this innovative concept to our community further emphasizes Idylwood Plaza as a popular dining, service, and shopping destination for Falls Church and the greater Northern Virginia community,” Deirdre Johnson, senior vice president of asset management for Federal Realty, told CO. 

Located at 7505-P Leesburg Pike, Idylwood Plaza is anchored by Whole Foods and has a tenant roster that includes home furnishings retailer Bassett Furniture, Starbucks and Bank of America.

First Watch, a fast-casual café, and Chicken Salad Chic, a Southern-style restaurant, will both be opening in the center later this year.

It was unclear who the brokers on the deal were.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.

