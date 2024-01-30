The Inland Empire isn’t the only region in Southern California that can draw industrial deal headlines.

Lanier Investments has secured a five-year lease for a 60,300-square-foot manufacturing warehouse in Southern California’s San Fernando Valley. The new tenant, Machina Labs, is a robotics and AI-driven advanced manufacturing firm. Lee & Associates represented Machina Labs in the deal for 20559 Prairie Street in Chatsworth, though the lease terms were not immediately disclosed.

“Machina Labs is on the cutting edge of AI and robotics hardware and software for manufacturing and is on the verge of substantial expansion, and they wanted to stay in the area as this is an expansion of their headquarters, also located in Chatsworth,” Erica Balin, a principal at Lee & Associates, said in a statement.

Machina Labs, which was founded in 2019 and whose team includes former employees of SpaceX and Relativity Space, is expected to move into the property in the second quarter of this year.

While not as competitive as the industrial market in the Inland Empire, demand for industrial space in L.A. County is strong. Earlier this month, REIT Prologis paid $50 million for a 240,000-square-foot facility in Commerce, Calif., with plans to expand it by another 50,000 square feet. In October, logistics firm LAX Freight Delivery signed a lease for a 123,000-square-foot building, also in Commerce.

