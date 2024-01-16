Leases  ·  Retail
Florida

Louis Vuitton to Return to Palm Beach

By January 16, 2024 2:53 pm
reprints
Yayoi Kusama collection with fashion house Louis Vuitton outside Harrods department store in Knightsbridge on 13th January 2023 in London, United Kingdom. In her second collaboration with the French designer, the interior and exterior of the famous shop has been taken over with Kusamas trademark polka dots. The collection incorporates men and women's clothing, bags, shoes, accessories, luggage, and fragrances. Yayoi Kusama is a Japanese contemporary artist who works primarily in sculpture and installation within conceptual art. She has been acknowledged as one of the most important living artists to come out of Japan, the world's top-selling female artist, and the world's most successful living artist. Kusama is well known for her work which incorporates the repeated use of dots. Photo: Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

Louis Vuitton is eyeing a return to Palm Beach’s Worth Avenue, the island town’s high street retail corridor, after a brief absence.

The Palm Beach Development Review Committee approved the fashion brand’s request to open at 222 Worth Avenue. The two-story boutique space, which was previously occupied by the now-bankrupt fashion brand Escada, will total 5,010 square feet. The first floor will house a typical retail boutique, while the second will be dedicated to VIP customers. 

SEE ALSO: Private Security Firm Mulligan Security Expands to 25K SF at 7 Penn Plaza

New York-based East Gold Holdings has owned the 7,592-square-foot property, constructed in 1956, since 1998, when it purchased the building for $6.4 million.

The LVMH-owned Louis Vuitton has had a presence on Worth Avenue for about four decades, first opening at 251 Worth Avenue. In 2000, it relocated one block north to The Esplanade shopping building at 150 Worth Avenue, but shuttered the store last year.  

Worth Avenue has gone through somewhat of a shakeup in recent years. Last year, billionaire Ken Griffin, founder and CEO of hedge fund Citadel, bought a three-story mixed-use building at 125 Worth Avenue for $83 million.

In May, Ta-boo, a restaurant that had operated on the strip for more than 80 years, closed. World-famous chef Thomas Keller, the mastermind behind The French Laundry and the Surf Club, is taking over the space. 

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

Worth Avenue, East Gold Holdings, Louis Vuitton, LVMH
Newport Tower.
Leases  ·  Office
New Jersey

Bank of America Inks 550K-SF Lease at BGO’s Jersey City Office Tower

By Cathy Cunningham
A Greco restaurant in Boston.
Leases  ·  Retail
Washington DC

Greek Eatery Greco Replaces &Pizza in Georgetown

By Keith Loria
7 Penn Plaza
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Private Security Firm Mulligan Security Expands to 25K SF at 7 Penn Plaza

By Abigail Nehring