Finance
Virginia

KeyBank Lends Conserve Holdings $29M to Buy Virginia Apartments

By January 16, 2024 3:39 pm
reprints
The 183-unit Cottage Trails Apartments in Chesapeake, Va. was built in 2012. Photo: Harbor Group Management

New Jersey real estate investment firm Conserve Holdings has secured $28.5 million of acquisition financing for the purchase of a multifamily asset in Chesapeake, Va., Commercial Observer has learned.

Keybank (KEY) provided the loan for the company’s $40.75 million acquisition of the 183-unit Cottage Trails Apartments from Independence Realty Trust, according to sources citing CoStar data. 

SEE ALSO: Calmwater Capital Provides $33M Construction Loan for San Gabriel Multifamily

The deal was led by KeyBank’s Rodney Shenman and Pranav Sarda, while Newmark (NMRK)’s Charles Wentworth, Garrison Gore and Victoria Pickett arranged the transaction.

Located at 3000 Conservancy Drive, the 2012-built property was previously owned by Steadfast Apartment REIT before Independence Realty Trust acquired it as part of a 60-property portfolio purchase in December 2021, sources said. Community amenities include a swimming pool, a fitness center, a dog park and an outdoor grilling area.

Average monthly rents at Cottage Trails range from $1,480 for one-bedroom units to $3,345 for three-bedrooms, according to Apartments.com

Officials at KeyBank did not immediately return a request for comment. Conserve Holdings declined to comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com 

