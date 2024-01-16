Leases  ·  Retail
Washington DC

Greek Eatery Greco Replaces &Pizza in Georgetown

By January 16, 2024 4:09 pm
A Greco restaurant in Boston. Photo: Xenia Greek Hospitality

Greco, a Boston-based Greek restaurant under the umbrella of Xenia Greek Hospitality, has expanded to Washington, D.C.

Owned by Demetri Tsolakis and Stefanos Oungrinis, the fast-casual Greek restaurant opened Monday at 1335 Wisconsin Avenue NW in approximately 1,200 square feet. 

SEE ALSO: Bank of America Inks 550K SF Lease at BGO’s Jersey City Tower

RMR Capital acquired the building in 2004 for $1.8 million, according to public records. 

The site was most recently occupied by an outpost of &Pizza, which closed in 2023, but it’s more infamous for being the iconic French bistro Au Pied de Cochon, which was open at the site from 1976 to 2004. The bistro is famously known as the site where Soviet spy Vitaly Yurchenko escaped from CIA operatives in 1985 by climbing out the bathroom window.

Greco opened its first Boston location in 2017 and currently has four restaurants in the area, with one other on the way later this winter.

“The owners are looking forward to their Greek eatery joining the already vibrant and international restaurant scene in D.C.,” a spokesperson for Xenia said in a prepared statement.

A second Greco location in the District will open in late spring or early summer of 2024 at 1285 Fourth Street NE in Union Market, according to The Georgetowner.

“With this expansion to D.C., they are eager to bring their ‘meraki’ and labors of love to these new neighborhoods and to new guests that will hopefully become friends,” the company said.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.

1285 4th Street NE, 1335 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Au Pied de Cochon, Demetri Tsolakis, Greco, RMR Capital, Stefanos Oungrinis, Xenia Greek Hospitality
