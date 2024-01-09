Finance  ·  Refinance
New York City

Freddie Mac Multifamily Refis Gowanus Apartments With $166M Loan

By January 9, 2024 12:21 pm
reprints
The 430-unit rental property at 360 Bond Street in Gowanus, Brooklyn was developed by Lightstone in 2016. Photo: JLL

Lightstone has secured $165.6 million of agency-backed debt to refinance a multifamily property in Gowanus, Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned.

Freddie Mac (FMCC) Multifamily, a subsidiary of the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, supplied the loan on Lightstone’s 430-unit property at 365 Bond Street. JLL (JLL), which is part of Freddie Mac’s Optigo lender network, will service the five-year, fixed-rate loan.

SEE ALSO: Nonperforming $111M Senior Loan on 462 Broadway Hits the Market

Peter Rotchford, Michael Shmuely, Nicco Lupo, Jeffrey Julien, Rob Hinckley, Jonathan Hageman and Hall Oster of JLL’s Capital Markets team arranged the transaction.

“Despite market-driven headwinds, this transaction proves there is strong liquidity in the capital markets for prime assets operated by best-in-class sponsors,” Shmuely said in a statement. 

Located two blocks from the Carroll Street subway station, the 2016-built 356 Bond Street property has amenities that include a rooftop barbeque area, fitness center, yoga studio and game room along with 30,000 square feet of green space. The property also features  2,407 square feet of ground-floor retail space where cafè Bond Street Coffee and Goods is a tenant. 

Representatives at Lightstone and Freddie Mac did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

Michael Shmuely, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, Freddie Mac, Freddie Mac Multifamily, JLL, JLL Real Estate Capital
