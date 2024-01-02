Catholic Guardian Renews Two 25K-SF Leases in the Bronx

Catholic Guardian Services is sticking around at two of its locations in the Bronx, Commercial Observer has learned.

The nonprofit community services organization signed a 10-year extension for its 25,000-square-foot space at 1990 Westchester Avenue while inking a five-year renewal for a center of equal size at 1780 Grand Concourse, according to the tenant brokers, Open Impact Real Estate.

Open Impact did not disclose the asking rents or the names of brokers on behalf of the landlord. The owner is a shell corporation known as Jac Sla Realty which has had possession of the building under the name of multiple limited liability companies since at least the late 1960s, according to property records.

Average retail asking rent in the Bronx was $419 per square foot in the third quarter of 2023, according to a report from PropertyShark.

Open Impact’s Stephen Powers, Lindsay Ornstein, Jake Cinti and Julia Fish brokered the deal on behalf of Catholic Guardian Services. CBRE (CBRE)‘s Christopher Betting and Dean Rosenzweig represented the landlord, but did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Powers said the leased spaces allow Catholic Guardian Services to “provide an elevated experience for their clients, and grow their meaningful impact providing critical services to underrepresented communities in the Bronx.”.

The nonprofit has at least 13 locations throughout the city where it provides help to families in underserved neighborhoods dealing with homelessness and disabilities, while also offering immigration services.

Jac Sla Realty could not be reached for comment.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.