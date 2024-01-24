Bondi Sushi to Open in New Broward County Development

Bondi Sushi, a Japanese restaurant founded in New York, is opening its first location in Broward County.

The New York chain signed a 2,100-square-foot lease at the Oaklyn, a mixed-use property in Oakland Park, Fla., just north of Fort Lauderdale. Newrock Partners completed the property last year.

Located at 3333 North Federal Highway, the building features 274 apartments and 19,000 square feet of retail space, of which 6,000 square feet remain on the market. Asking rent hovers at $70 per square foot.

Other tenants will include fitness studio Pure Barre, med spa Pause Studio and Monkee’s clothing boutique, as well as Miami-area establishments La Birra Bar and Imperial Moto Café.

The sushi restaurant, scheduled to open this summer, marks Bondi Sushi’s fourth location in South Florida. Bond Sushi opened an outpost in South Beach in May, and two others are slated for Miami’s Midtown and Brickell neighborhoods.

The concept offers a 12-course omakase meal service and delivery services.

In the Oaklyn transaction, Masonre represented both the tenant and landlord, while Level Realty also assisted the landlord.

