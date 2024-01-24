Leases  ·  Retail
Florida

Bondi Sushi to Open in New Broward County Development

By January 24, 2024 5:57 pm
reprints
Photo: Vernon Yuen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Bondi Sushi, a Japanese restaurant founded in New York, is opening its first location in Broward County.

The New York chain signed a 2,100-square-foot lease at the Oaklyn, a mixed-use property in Oakland Park, Fla., just north of Fort Lauderdale. Newrock Partners completed the property last year.

SEE ALSO: Snap Commits to 467,000 SF of Santa Monica Office Space

Located at 3333 North Federal Highway, the building features 274 apartments and 19,000 square feet of retail space, of which 6,000 square feet remain on the market. Asking rent hovers at $70 per square foot.

Other tenants will include fitness studio Pure Barre, med spa Pause Studio and Monkee’s clothing boutique, as well as Miami-area establishments La Birra Bar and Imperial Moto Café.

The sushi restaurant, scheduled to open this summer, marks Bondi Sushi’s fourth location in South Florida. Bond Sushi opened an outpost in South Beach in May, and two others are slated for Miami’s Midtown and Brickell neighborhoods. 

The concept offers a 12-course omakase meal service and delivery services.

In the Oaklyn transaction, Masonre represented both the tenant and landlord, while Level Realty also assisted the landlord.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

Bondi Sushi, Oaklyn
Snapchat logo.
Leases  ·  Office
Los Angeles

Snap Commits to 467,000 SF of Santa Monica Office Space

By Greg Cornfield
An office building in Manhattan.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Tinc Productions Relocating to Bigger Digs at 1560 Broadway

By Abigail Nehring
An office tower in Manhattan.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Finance Firm Evercore Expands Park Avenue HQ by 95K SF

By Abigail Nehring