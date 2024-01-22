AerSale Inks 36K-SF Deal to Move HQ to Doral

AerSale Corporation is moving its headquarters from Coral Gables to Doral, Fla.

The aircraft engineering company signed a 10-year lease lease for 35,718 square feet at Doral Costa Office Park.

Located on 18 acres at 9850 NW 41st Street, the property features 280,000 square feet of office space. Triarch Capital Group purchased the two-building complex for $73.6 million in 2016, according to property records. Asking rents now stand at $25 per square foot, triple net.

“The amenities of the area coupled with its direct access to Miami International Airport creates the perfect win-win for this highly respected enterprise,” The Allen Morris Company’s Thad Adams, who represented the tenant, said in a statement.

The lease agreement will more than double the footprint of AerSale’s current headquarters, which spans 13,397 square feet, at 255 Alhambra Circle in Coral Gables. AerSale will move into the Doral office in September.

Founded in 2008, AerSale specializes in the sale, lease and exchange of used aircraft, engines and components. The public company also provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul and engineering services for commercial aircraft and components.

Besides Adams, Rafael del Rosal and Maricarmen Cabrera represented the tenant, while Colliers’ Kevin Gonzalez, Tom Farmer and Stephen Rutchik represented the landlord.

