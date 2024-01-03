In this episode of “The Back Story,” join host Max Gross and fellow editors Cathy Cunningham and Tom Acitelli for a candid reflection on the tumultuous year of 2023 in the commercial real estate world. The team delves into the challenges the industry faced, from the struggles in debt markets to the fluctuating dynamics of various asset classes. They also touch on the surprising resilience of certain sectors and ponder the industry’s trajectory as we edge into 2024. This episode promises an unvarnished look at the past year, offering listeners a comprehensive understanding of the complex commercial real estate landscape.