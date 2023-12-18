Zen Renovations Has Designs on Expanding in DC

Zen Renovations, a Silver Springs, Md.-based interior design studio, has inked a 1,750-square-foot, five-year lease at 700 Pennsylvania Avenue SE in Washington, D.C.’s Capitol Hill neighborhood near Eastern Market.

EastBanc owns the 450,000-square-foot mixed-use building, having won the right to redevelop the former Hine Junior High School in 2009, along with Stanton Development. Together, the partners delivered a $226.7 million building on 3.4 acres in 2019.

“The Capitol Hill neighborhood is the pinnacle neighborhood of D.C., lined with luxurious and colorful row houses,” Philippe Lanier, principal at EastBanc, told Commercial Observer. “Zen Renovations is the perfect addition to Eastern Market and we have no doubt that they will flourish in their second design studio in one of the city’s most beloved neighborhoods.”

Once Zen Renovations’ space opens in early 2024, the company will offer interior design services for kitchens, bathrooms, basements and more. In addition to its headquarters, the 30-year-old company also has a studio at 117 Carroll Street NW in the District’s Takoma Park neighborhood.

“We are truly excited to be expanding our services to this vibrant Capitol Hill neighborhood,” Kevin Harris, CEO of Zen Renovations, said in a prepared statement. “We look forward to connecting with our neighbors and homeowners and being a part of the tremendous creative energy at Eastern Market.”

The building features two conference centers, a rooftop terrace with unobstructed 360-degree Capitol views, a fitness center, and underground parking.

The property is between the Barracks Row and Market Row retail corridors and is near the Eastern Market Metro station, a stop on the orange, blue and silver lines.

Both parties represented themselves in the lease.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.