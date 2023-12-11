Redbrick’s Britt A. Snider Joins COPT Defense Properties As COO

Real estate investment trust COPT Defense Properties has named Britt A. Snider as its new executive vice president and chief operating officer.

The REIT focuses on owning, operating and developing properties in key government defense operations.

A 20-year veteran of the real estate industry, Snider comes to the COPT from Redbrick LMD, a real estate investment and development company based in Washington, D.C., where he served as principal, overseeing the company’s development, asset management and leasing activities.

“I think the importance and value of the type of real estate that COPT Defense Properties has in its portfolio will only increase given the evolving priorities of both the federal government and the private sector going forward,” Snider told Commercial Observer. “All one has to do is look at the homepage of any news website to see the growing importance of both data security and facility security in our everyday lives.”

In this new role, he said he sees himself as someone who not only oversees the operations of the company, but also is responsible for ensuring that all of its departments and offices feel connected to a central mission and strategy.

“Steve Budorick [COPT’s president and CEO] has understood this for years, and I really appreciated his foresight in positioning the company for success,” Snider said. “I will also be working with other leaders within the firm on identifying potential future investment opportunities.”

In his previous position at Redbrick LMD, Snider oversaw the effort to create a master plan for the Bridge District, an approximately 2.5 million-square-foot mixed-use project in Southeast D.C. The first building, the 757-unit Douglass multifamily building, is under construction now.

His Redbrick team also led the development and construction of the new Max Robinson Center for Whitman-Walker Health, a medical office building in the Congress Heights neighborhood of D.C., which was delivered in December 2022.

