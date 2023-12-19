NoMa BID Moving to DC’s Historic Uline Arena

The NoMa Business Improvement District (BID), a nonprofit that represents business owners in Washington, D.C.’s NoMa (north of Massachusetts Avenue) neighborhood, has inked a 6,806-square-foot lease at the historic Uline Arena.

Douglas Development acquired the 2.5-acre property in 2003 for $6 million, according to D.C. property records, and converted it into an office and retail complex in a $112 million renovation in 2016.

Uline Arena was built in 1941 and served as a major entertainment venue until 1994, including hosting the Beatles for their first U.S. concert on Feb. 11, 1964.

In its most recent reincarnation, the former arena building, located at 1140 Third Street NE, was converted into a single level of retail below three levels of office space.

NoMa BID will move into its new space on the fourth floor of the building on Jan. 1, and carry an eight-year lease. The nonprofit will be moving from a 6,650-square-foot space at 1200 First Street NE, which it has called home since 2016.

“Many factors about Uline Arena made this space attractive to us, including its central location in the heart of NoMa which creates the ideal base for NoMa BID staff to carry out our mission of creating and ensuring a clean, safe and welcoming environment,” Maura Brophy, president and CEO of the NoMa BID, told Commercial Observer. “We also loved the fact that the space gave us the ability to unify our entire team of office staff and ambassadors in one suite, on one floor.”

Retail companies in the building include REI, specialty coffee roaster La Colombe, Red Bear Brewing Company and Cyclebar, a veteran-owned indoor cycling studio.

The 244,000-square-foot complex also includes the Ice House building, which was converted into additional ground-level retail space with a portion of the first level dedicated to office.

Michael Goldman and Kamis O’Farrell of MGA represented the tenant in the lease. JLL represented the landlord.

