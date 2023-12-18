Newmark (NMRK) has snagged another big fish.

Max Ralby, formerly a capital markets associate at HKS Real Estate Advisors, has joined Newmark as a senior managing director in the firm’s debt, equity and structured finance group, Commercial Observer has learned.

Ralby joins the brokerage’s New York City office where he’ll specialize in raising debt and equity for both institutional and private clients, and work alongside Newmark’s capital markets national team, according to sources close to the move.

Over the course of his six year career at HKS, Ralby executed roughly $2.5 billion in deal volume across all asset classes, including ground-up construction financing, bridge lending, and permanent financing.

Several notable deals Ralby has managed in his career include a $75 million ground-up construction loan for a 340-unit multifamily complex in Jacksonville, Fla., and a $38 million refinancing for an 80,000 square foot office building in the Bronx, N.Y.

Ralby began his career in CRE capital markets following a year playing professional basketball in Israel for Ironi Maccabi Ramat Gan in the Israeli Basketball Super League. He played varsity basketball for four years at New York University, where he spent two years as team captain.

In the last year, Newmark has poached executive vice chairman Bill Fishel from JLL Capital Markets, and two of the industry’s most prolific investment sales brokers, Doug Harmon and Adam Spies, along with their team from Cushman & Wakefield (CWK).

