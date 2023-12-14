A family-run dermatology practice is heading to Brooklyn to clear Kings County’s blemishes.

Mandel Dermatology signed a five-year lease for 2,300 square feet on the third floor of 100 Livingston Street, a block away from Borough Hall in Downtown Brooklyn, landlord broker SVN CPEX Real Estate announced.

Asking rent was $50 per square foot, according to SVN CPEX.

Dr. Samuel Mandel began practicing dermatology in New York City in 1963, and in 1994 he handed the reins to his son, Dr. Mitchell Mandel, who heads the practice today. The Brooklyn location will be its fourth, joining its Upper East Side, Long Island and Boulder, Colo., offices.

SVN CPEX’s Dominic Mascara represented the landlord. Mandel did not have a broker.

SVN CPEX founder Timothy King said in a statement the four-story Livingston Street property “is a gem of a building located in the heart of Downtown Brooklyn,” and added that the owners are “engaged and enlightened.”

The building changed hands in 2020 when four limited liability companies tied to Francois Barthelemy and Michael Schlegel bought it for $10.5 million, according to public records.

Mandel will join two other medical tenants already in the property: Park Avenue Trauma and New York Orthopedic And Rehabilitation Sport Medicine, according to their listings on WebMD.

