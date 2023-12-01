Maman Inks Lease for Ground Floor of 830 Brickell

830 Brickell, Miami’s trophy office development, has landed its first retail tenant.

Maman, a French-inspired cafe from New York, has inked a 10-year lease for a 2,590-square-foot portion of ground-floor space. The cafe is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of next year.

The 55-story tower, Miami’s first standalone office project in decades, became the talk of the town during the pandemic when new-to-market office tenants inked deals at the property for top dollar. The office component is now fully leased with tenants that include Ken Griffin‘s Citadel, law firm Sidley Austin and tech giant Microsoft. On the ground floor, it has about 3,500 square feet of retail space.

In July, 830 Brickell’s developers, Oko Group and Cain International, boosted its construction loan from Michael Dell’s MSD Partners by $57 million to $357 million. The project is slated for delivery next year.

Taryn Brandes and Emily Green of New York-based Brand Urban represented the tenant as the company’s master broker and partnered with Michael Sullivan of the Miami-based Vertical brokerage. Daniel Cardenas and Aaron Butler of Avenue Real Estate Partners represented 830 Brickell’s ownership.

A representative for the developers declined to comment on the property’s asking rent or the length of the lease. A spokesperson for the tenant’s brokers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

For Maman, the deal marks its fourth deal in South Florida. Earlier this year, the chain signed its largest location, spanning 4,202 square feet, at the Sentral Wynwood residential development. The two other cafes are slated to open in Coral Gables’ Miracle Mile and West Palm Beach’s The Square mixed-use development.

Founded in 2014 by husband and wife duo Benjamin Sormonte and Elisa Marshall, the all-day cafe, which sells quiches, salads and pastries, has grown to include more than 30 locations, mostly along the East Coast.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.