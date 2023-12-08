Development  ·  Mixed-use
Los Angeles

200-Unit Office-to-Resi Project Planned in LA’s San Gabriel Valley

By December 8, 2023 5:40 pm
701 South Myrtle Avenue.
701 South Myrtle Avenue. Rendering: AO, Courtesy of Blake Griggs Development

Another housing project is in the hopper for Los Angeles County’s San Gabriel Valley.

Blake Griggs Development has filed plans to replace a 1.6-acre office park with a five-story multifamily development in Monrovia, Calif., Urbanize reported, citing the project notice circulated by the city. The proposed project, called The Monroe, calls for 200 units along with some retail space. 

The AO-designed development would rise at the southwest corner of Myrtle and Olive avenues with studio, one-, and two-bedroom units ranging from 596 to 1,070 square feet in size, above approximately 5,143 square feet of ground-floor commercial and recreation space. The Monroe would also feature a rooftop deck, a pool, a dog park, a courtyard and an outdoor public plaza. 

The development would add to the rising share of the commercial real estate activity in the San Gabriel Valley. For example, KB Homes is set to build another 207 residences in the city of El Monte, while Chateau Group USA sold a mixed-use project with 127 residential units and 50,000 square feet of retail for $125 million in the small city of San Gabriel.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.

701 South Myrtle Avenue, multifamily development, AO, Blake Griggs Development
