Finance  ·  Refinance
Los Angeles

iBorrow Provides $47M Refi for Nationwide Industrial Portfolio

By December 18, 2023 11:11 am
reprints
Warehouse interior
Interior of a warehouse included in the industrial portfolio refinanced by iBorrow. Photo: iBorrow

Some CRE firms are in the giving mood this season: A private lender has provided a refinancing loan for a six-property industrial portfolio spread across the U.S.

Los Angeles-based iBorrow announced that it had finalized the $46.6 million loan for the 2.2 million-square-foot portfolio owned by Alto Real Estate Funds, a deal it made in conjunction with Walker & Dunlop. The unnamed six properties in New York, California, South Carolina and Alabama are collectively 91.2 percent leased with an average lease term of 5.2 years. 

SEE ALSO: Cushman & Wakefield Promotes Rob Rubano to EDSF Head

“Conditions in the commercial real estate market have changed dramatically in the past 18 months, as a result of which private direct lending is an increasingly important option for borrowers facing loan maturities,” iBorrow CEO Brian Good said in a statement.

Alto has more than $1.5 billion in commercial real estate assets, the lender said

“The borrower … needed a relatively quick and flexible funding solution,” Good said. “One unique aspect of this transaction is a structure that includes release provisions, enabling the sponsor to comfortably exit each property, while supporting a successful full-cycle execution of the portfolio business plan. This environment, while challenging, gives borrowers and investors the opportunity to be selective.”

In other industrial refinancing news, Standard Insurance Company late last month issued a $20 million loan to the owners of a 7-acre outdoor storage facility in El Monte, Calif., which is leased by Amazon. In October, Dedeaux Properties announced that it had secured a $190 million refinancing of three warehouses spanning 1.3 million square feet in Southern California’s Inland Empire. Dedeaux purchased a distribution facility in City of Commerce, Calif. for the same price earlier that month.

Nick Trombola can be reached at NTrombola@commercialobserver.com.

Brian Good, Standard Insurance Company, Alto Real Estate Funds, iBorrow, Walker & Dunlop
Max Ralby, formerly a capital markets associate at HKS Real Estate Advisors, has joined Newmark.
Finance  ·  Industry
New York City

Max Ralby Joins Newmark as Senior Managing Director Debt, Equity, Structured Finance

By Brian Pascus
Rob Rubano joined Cushman & Wakefield in late 2018.
Finance  ·  Players
National

Cushman & Wakefield Promotes Rob Rubano to EDSF Head

By Andrew Coen
A rendering of the indoor/outdoor terrace at the hotel-to-residential development in the works at the former JFK Hilton in Jamaica, Queens.
Finance  ·  Sales
New York City

Developers Finalize Acquisition and Financing for JFK Hotel-to-Residential Conversion

By Rebecca Baird-Remba