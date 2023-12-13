Some say a healthy outside starts from the inside, and that certainly seems to be the case in the Bronx, where two healthcare providers signed leases at Simone Development Companies’ Hutchinson Metro Center.

MJHS Health System took 5,179 square feet at 1250 Waters Place while North Bronx Orthopedic and Spine Group signed on 5,121 square feet, also in the development, at 1200 Waters Place, according to the landlord.

SEE ALSO: Calvary Baptist Church Leases Space Inside Upper West Side Synagogue

The landlord did not disclose the length of the lease or the asking rent, but the asking rent at 1250 Waters Street is listed at $45 per square foot, according to LoopNet.

“The Hutchinson Metro Center, our mixed-use campus of medical, office, retail, hospitality and academic space, is currently home to over 80 leading businesses, healthcare and educational institutions as well as federal, state and city agencies,” Joanna Simone, principal at Simone Development Companies, said in a statement.

CBRE (CBRE)’s William Jordan and Harly Stevens represented MJHS Health in the deal while both Simone and North Bronx Orthopedic and Spine Group had in-house representation. CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants in the development include Mercy College which renewed its lease for 125,522 square feet in May while Chipotle Mexican Grill signed for 2,957 square feet in the Metro Center Atrium in September.

Simone is also working on a $2 billion, 2.5 million-square-foot expansion of Hutchinson Metro Center, which will eventually bring the total size of the complex to 4 million square feet across 75 acres, according to the Westfair Business Journal.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.