Chipotle Snags Bronx Metro Center Retail Space

Mission-style burritos and margaritas made to order are coming to Hutchinson Metro Center in the Morris Park neighborhood of the Bronx.

Chipotle Mexican Grill signed a long-term lease for 3,000 square feet on the ground floor of the Metro Center Atrium at 1776 Eastchester Road, landlord Simone Development Companies said. Some 4,500 people who work at the 42-acre Metro Center campus can practically hear the grill sizzling already.

A spokesperson for Simone did not disclose the asking rent at the property or the length of the lease, citing a nondisclosure agreement.

Simone Development’s Josh Gopan brokered the deal with Ripco Real Estate’s Christopher Walther and Miles Mahony. Ripco’s Ben Weiner and Joanne Argenti represented Chipotle.

Gopan said Chipotle was “the perfect addition” to the Metro Center Atrium, a 360,000-square-foot mixed-use complex with office and medical space. Chipotle was drawn to the site “due to its ideal location,” Gopan added. He said on-site parking and 24-hour security are part of the package, plus “an outstanding tenant roster” that includes the 125-room Residence Inn by Marriott, LA Fitness, Dunkin’ and Applebee’s.

Bronx Community Board 11 voted in June to recommend approval of Chipotle’s application for a liquor license at the address. Certain Chipotle locations serve margaritas and beer in addition to nonalcoholic drinks.

The newest fast-casual addition to the Metro Center will open in late September, according to a hiring announcement online. It will be Chipotle’s 90th location in New York City.

