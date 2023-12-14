Healthcare Legal Solutions Upgrades to Larger Space on Pennsylvania Avenue in DC

Law firm Healthcare Legal Solutions (HLS) is relocating its Washington, D.C., office, but retaining a coveted Pennsylvania Avenue address.

The medical billing collections firm inked a 15,239-square-foot lease at 1919 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, an eight-story office building owned by Tishman Speyer. Rent at the 285,174-square-foot property was not disclosed, but asking rents range from $53 to $57 per square foot, according to Commercial Café.

The collections law firm, which focuses on medical billing, is moving just a few blocks away from its current 9,000-square-foot home at 2001 Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

The firm grew during the pandemic and required larger space to accommodate the expansion, according to Newmark, which represented the tenant in its search for a new location — one preferably on Pennsylvania Avenue.

“HLS employees, like workers across the nation, are returning to the office,” Desiree Charpentier, managing attorney of HLS, said in a prepared statement. “This is a modern, comfortable space where staff enjoy spending time and are inspired to collaborate in creative, innovative ways.”

1919 Pennsylvania Avenue NW was constructed in 1979 and sits four blocks northwest of the White House. Tishman Speyer finished a major renovation of the building in 2021 that included a larger lobby, a new conference center, a rooftop terrace and an updated fitness center.

The LEED Silver Certified building overlooks James Monroe Park and is a block away from Farragut West Metro station.

Newmark’s Gary Cuadros and David Hardcastle represented the tenant in the lease, while Tishman Speyer was represented in-house by Dan Dooley and Colin Fay.

