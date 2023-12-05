Data Center Servicer Power Solutions Inks 94K SF in Frederick, Md.

Power Solutions, an electrical contractor headquartered in Bowie, Md., has leased two contiguous spaces comprising 93,800 square feet at Arcadia Business Park in Frederick, Md.

St. John Properties owns the business complex, which features four single-story flex/R&D buildings totaling more than 160,000 square feet and two high-bay warehouse buildings comprising nearly 240,000 square feet.

SEE ALSO: Art Gallery Leila Heller Moving to 3K SF at 22 East 80th Street

The rent was not disclosed, but a recent Colliers industrial market report lists the average monthly industrial rent at $13.34 per square foot for Frederick.

Power Solutions provides electrical construction and maintenance on projects in the mid-Atlantic region with an emphasis on data centers, hospitals, medical laboratories, telecommunications centers and government facilities. The company has completed installations for customers such as Aligned Data Centers, Digital Realty, Vantage and Verizon.

“Data centers are the most powerful economic development drivers in the Northern Virginia and Central Maryland regions these days, and Power Solutions continues to be a key service provider in the industry,” Matt Holbrook, regional partner for Virginia and central Maryland for St. John Properties, told Commercial Observer. “We speculatively developed the 125,000-square-foot warehouse building at Arcadia Business Park in anticipation of end users needing immediate access to warehouse and logistics space. Power Solutions seized this available opportunity.”

The contractor also has its 48,720-square-foot headquarters in Melford Town Center in Prince George’s County, and a 23,280-square-foot office at Ashburn Crossing in Loudoun County, Va. — both buildings also owned by St. John Properties.

Danny Foit of St. John Properties represented the landlord in the deal, while Jon Casella of CBRE (CBRE) represented the tenant.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.