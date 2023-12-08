Barnea Bistro to Open Second NYC Location in the Theater District

Union Square Hospitality Group alum Joshua Kessler is opening another culinary outpost near Times Square.

Kosher restaurant Barnea Bistro signed a 15-year lease for 7,602 square feet on the ground floor of 114 West 47th Street, landlord The Durst Organization announced.

Asking rent was $100 per square foot, according to Meridian Retail Leasing’s James Famularo, who brokered the deal for Barnea.

“It’s a very elegant space. A lot of marble and a lot of stone. There’s a vestibule, and then you take a staircase down one level,” Famularo said. “We walked through it and Josh Kessler immediately fell in love with it.”

Barnea will take over from sushi bar Satsuki, which previously occupied the ground-floor space of the 26-story office tower between Avenue of the Americas and Seventh Avenue.

It will be Barnea’s second location in New York after Kessler rolled out his kosher menu at Barnea Bistro at 211 East 46th Street in 2018.

Durst was represented in-house by Tom Bow, Rocco Romeo and Nora Caliban along with JLL (JLL)’s Matthew Ogle and Corey Zolcinski.

Barnea will bring “culinary excellence to the many workers, visitors, and residents in Midtown,” Durst President Jonathan “Jody” Durst said in a statement. “The new restaurant will enrich our premier office tower, providing a new dining option that aligns with the sophistication of the building.”

Office tenants at the property include Bank of America Private Wealth Management, law firm Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider, event venue Convene and investment manager IFM Investors.

