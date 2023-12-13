Miami’s One Broadway tower in Brickell is in talks to get a full makeover.

The owner, Amkin, wants to redo the facade of the 37-story apartment building and turn the property into a mix of hotel rooms and residential units, according to a filing to the Miami Urban Development Review Board.

SEE ALSO: Prince William County OKs Contentious Digital Gateway Project

The 798,938-square-foot building now functions as a rental property, featuring 371 units, at 1451 S Miami Avenue, just south of the Metromover’s Financial District station.

The new proposal calls for converting the property into a 123-room hotel with 198 residential units. It’s unclear whether the residences will become condos or rentals.

“The goal of the project is to bring a modern, mixed-use structure without impacting the existing footprint or requiring a wholescale redevelopment,” wrote Melissa Tapanes Llahues of Bercow Radell Fernandez Larkin & Tapanes, the law firm representing Amkin. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Under the proposal, which was designed by Form Group, four apartment floors would be combined to create duplex residences. The 10th floor would be demolished to make space for a double-height pool deck. The top two floors would contain hotel amenities and restaurants.

The board is scheduled to hear the plan Dec. 20.

Rilea Group completed One Broadway in 2005. It’s unclear when Amkin purchased the property, or for how much. Amkin owns the adjacent 1450 Brickell office tower, which Rilea also developed.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.