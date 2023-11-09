Leases  ·  Office
Maryland

Three Lease Deals Signed at Renovated Galleria Towers

Two law firms and a property management firm took 17K SF combined

November 9, 2023
Galleria Towers. Photo: Hill Management

Galleria Towers, a recently renovated 138,300-square-foot office building at 1447 York Road in Lutherville, Md., is filling up, with 16,590 square feet of leases signed.

Konare Law, a boutique law firm specializing in cases from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, leased 4,200 square feet of space; while Peak Management, a full-service property management company, relocated its headquarters from 4969 Mercantile Road in Nottingham and signed for approximately 4,390 square feet. 

SEE ALSO: Developer SoBro — and Its Art Storage Company Tenant — Renew 137K SF in the Bronx

Additionally, HWK Law Group and sister company Lawyers Express Title renewed and expanded their presence within the building from 4,948 square feet to 8,000 square feet.

Hill Management Services, which developed the eight-story property in 1998, recently invested $3 million to renovate the property. Upgrades included adding a conference room that can accommodate 24 people, and a new fitness center with TechnoGym technology that’s open to tenants at all hours.

“This recent leasing activity validates our ongoing investment in Galleria Towers, and we remain committed to providing best-in-class real estate environments throughout our portfolio,” Danielle Beyrodt, vice president and chief operating officer of Hill Management, told Commercial Observer. “These investments are driven by providing comfort and high-quality office space to our tenants, but we also want them to be proud of and motivated by their office space.” 

Hill Management’s Ashley Zito and Danielle Bridge represented the landlord in all three leases. It was unclear who represented the tenants. 

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.

