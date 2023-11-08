The WeWork Shake-Up & The Release of Owners Magazine
Unveiling the Drama Behind WeWork's Decline and Celebrating the New Chapter of Owners Magazine
By Tom Acitelli, Max Gross and Nicholas Rizzi November 8, 2023 4:56 pmreprints
This special double-feature episode of “The Back Story” takes listeners behind the scenes of two major events in the real estate world. First, join hosts Max Gross, Nicholas Rizzi, and Tom Acitelli as they dissect the meteoric rise and fall of WeWork (WE). They explore how the once-lauded coworking giant crashed into bankruptcy and that bankruptcy’s ripple effects on the industry. In the second half, we shift gears to mark the much-anticipated release of Commercial Observer’s annual Owners Magazine. We’ll discuss its insights, industry leader surveys, and what it all signals for the future of real estate.