New York’s Rosemary’s to Open in Industrial Wynwood building

Another New York restaurant is coming to Miami — this time, it’s Rosemary’s, a casual Italian concept from the West Village in New York.

The group behind the restaurant, Casa Nela, filed a proposal to renovate a vacant industrial building in Wynwood, at 310 NW 25th Street, adjacent to SW 3rd Street, to make way for Rosemary’s.

SEE ALSO: Cosmetics Brand Owner Orveon Moving to 23K SF at 579 Fifth Avenue

Plans for the 20,141-square-foot building, constructed in 1951, include adding a landscaped courtyard for outdoor dining and a vegetable and herb cultivation station. The Wynwood Design Review Committee will hear the proposal on Tuesday.

Forte Capital Management, a Brooklyn-based investor, owns the property, which spans half an acre. Casa Nela had signed the lease, which spans about 7,000 square feet, a year ago, Forte president Chaim Cahane told Commercial Observer.

The Wynwood restaurant would mark Casa Nela’s first foray into Miami. Besides Rosemary’s, whose pasta dishes range between $19 and $26, the hospitality group runs French restaurants Claudette and Bobo, and pizzeria Roey’s, most of which are restaurants located in Greenwich Village.

The filing comes six months after Pastis, a Parissian-style brasserie from New York, opened in Wynwood, also inside a former warehouse, with a sizable outdoor dining patio.

Representatives for Casa Nela did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.