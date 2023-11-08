Nurses Union Relocating to 145 East 57th Street in Plaza District

The New York Professional Nurses Union will be tending to a new landlord after signing a lease in Midtown’s Plaza District.

The union will be relocating from 241 East 75th Street on the Upper East Side to 3,948 square feet on part of the fifth floor of 145 East 57th Street in the first quarter of 2024, according to landlord ABS Partners Real Estate.

ABS did not provide the asking rent or the length of the lease, but average asking rent in Midtown was $82.68 per square foot in the third quarter of 2023, according to a report from CBRE.

John Brod and Ben Waller of ABS represented the landlord in-house in the transaction while Brian Weld of Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) negotiated on behalf of the nurses union, whose members mainly work at Lenox Hill Hospital.

A spokesperson for C&W did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants in the 13-story, 58,500-square-foot office building, also known as the Hammacher Schlemmer building, include Danish furniture company Carl Hansen & Søn, which signed a 10-year retail lease for 9,063 square feet in September.

ABS purchased the building between Lexington and Third avenues for $62.8 million in October 2016, and repositioned it to serve as workspaces for the Billionaires’ Row crowd.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.