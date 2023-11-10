Two Firms Take 16K SF at Cypress Corporate Center in Fort Lauderdale

Insurance brokerage Morgan Fidelity Associates and land surveying consultancy Control Point Associates are moving into the same office building on the outskirts of Fort Lauderdale, where they inked leases for a combined 16,072 square feet.

Morgan Fidelity will be taking 9,906 square feet and Control Point 6,166 square feet on the fifth floor of the Cypress Corporate Center, according to CBRE (CBRE), whose Gordon Messinger, Joe Freitas and Max Pawk represented the owner, HS Capital Fund.

Both firms are scheduled to move into their new offices in the first half of 2024, and both were represented by Michael Feuerman and Daniel Silver of Berger Commercial Realty. Despite the similarities in their deals, the companies are not related, Feuerman told Commercial Observer. The broker declined to provide additional information about the leases.

Located at 1901 NW 62nd Street, just north of Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, Cypress Corporate Center totals 150,695 square feet. HS Capital acquired the six-story building for $17.5 million in 2021, according to property records.

The Miami-based investor renovated the property, which was completed in 1987, by upgrading the common areas adding a tenant lounge, a conference facility, and a small cafe, per CBRE.

