Law Firm Meltzer Lippe Expands at 70 East 55th Street

Corporate law firm Meltzer, Lippe, Goldstein and Breitstone is doubling its footprint to 11,670 square feet at 70 East 55th Street in Midtown, tenant broker Cresa announced Friday.

Meltzer Lippe inked an 18-year lease for 5,835 square feet on the entire 18th floor of the 27-story property between Madison and Park avenues, Cresa said.

The law firm added to its existing 5,835-square-foot space on the 19th floor, which it has occupied since 2021. Sources familiar with the new deal said the asking rent was in the $70s per square foot.

The firm also has offices on Long Island and in Florida. It handles a mix of tax, corporate and real estate cases on behalf of businesses and wealthy people.

JLL’s Diana Biasotti, Kristen Morgan and Thomas Swartz represented the landlord, Amtad, while Cresa’s Nicholas Markel handled the deal for the tenant. A spokesperson for JLL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“The timing was excellent for this full-floor expansion,” Markel said in a statement. “The landlord’s team, as always, was great to work with, and we were able to negotiate a package for the buildout that included interior egresses between the floors and a brand-new amenity space.”

The 154,000-square-foot building, known as Heron Tower, was designed by architecture firm Kohn Pedersen Fox, built in 1985 and is LEED Gold certified for having energy-efficient fixtures and mechanical systems.

