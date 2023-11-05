Finance  ·  Construction
Florida

Horizon Group Lands $48M to Build Mixed-use Dev in North Miami

By November 5, 2023 9:51 pm
reprints
Residences at Nomi. Rendering: The Horizon Group

The Horizon Group scored a $48 million construction loan for a mixed-use complex in North Miami, Fla., property records show. 

The financing from Hapoalim Bank will go towards building a seven-story development, called Residences at Nomi. Located at 950 NE 124th Street, the project is set to feature 175 units, including 70 for assisted living, as well as a six-story mall and a three-story parking garage, according to the North Miami municipal website

Construction began back in June. 

Last year, the Brooklyn-based developer purchased the two-acre site for $8.5 million from  Blue Road Partners and Trise Development, which had paid just $800,000 in 2015 and had first conceived of the project.

In 2021, The North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency approved a $5.8 million infrastructure grant for the development, according to the South Florida Business Journal

The Residences at Nomi marks the second project in South Florida for The Horizon Group. In March, the firm led by David Marom, launched sales for a luxury boutique condo development in Bay Harbor Islands. 

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

Residences at Nomi, Hapoalim Bank, The Horizon Group
Days after the 10-year Treasury yields reached a 16-year high of 5 percent, a CBRE investment report concluded that increased yields on the benchmark Treasury bond have eroded investor confidence in commercial real estate and will contribute to lower values across all asset classes in 2024.
Finance  ·  Analysis
National

Treasury Yields’ 16-Year High Holds Both Worry and Promise for Real Estate

By Brian Pascus
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell.
Finance  ·  Analysis
Washington DC

Federal Reserve Holds On Interest Rates; Continues Pause as 2023 Winds Down

By Brian Pascus
Rendering or Tac-Pal industrial complex outside Philadelphia
Finance  ·  Construction
Philadelphia

Affinius Capital, Bank OZK Make $102M Construction Loan on Philly Industrial Complex

By Brian Pascus