GoodVets, a veterinary care platform, is expanding to Washington, D.C., Commercial Observer has learned.

The company, which has 20 locations throughout the U.S., will open a 2,943-square-foot location at The Westerly, a mixed-use building in Southwest D.C.

Located at 1000 Fourth Street SW, the 12-story, 400,000-square-foot building was developed by Hoffman & Associates and opened this fall. The development offers 449 apartment units, of which 136 are affordable; a performing arts/theater space; an AppleTree School; and a three-meal café by Good Company Doughnuts. In all, it has 29,000 square feet of commercial space.

“As part of a pet-friendly apartment community, GoodVets will offer convenient services for residents and neighbors alike along with other neighborhood-serving businesses at The Westerly, from educational and cultural spaces to local dining offerings,” Shawn Seaman, president of Hoffman & Associates, told CO. “As a Southwest D.C.-based company, we are proud to continue to contribute to the vibrancy of this neighborhood.”

The property is less than one block from the Metro’s Waterfront station and less than three blocks from the developer’s $3.6 billion The Wharf development, one of D.C.’s most popular dog-friendly neighborhoods, according to David Saginur, co-founder and COO of GoodVets.

GoodVets is a unique veterinarian care model, as local doctors partner as hospital owners. The new D.C. location will open April 4, 2024.

