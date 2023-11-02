Leases  ·  Retail
Washington DC

GoodVets to Open at The Westerly in Southwest DC

By November 2, 2023 2:43 pm
reprints
GoodVets Lobby. Rendering: GoodVets

GoodVets, a veterinary care platform, is expanding to Washington, D.C., Commercial Observer has learned.

The company, which has 20 locations throughout the U.S., will open a 2,943-square-foot location at The Westerly, a mixed-use building in Southwest D.C.

SEE ALSO: Accountant NCheng Expanding Within 40 Wall Street with 10K-SF Lease

Located at 1000 Fourth Street SW, the 12-story, 400,000-square-foot building was developed by Hoffman & Associates and opened this fall. The development offers 449 apartment units, of which 136 are affordable; a performing arts/theater space; an AppleTree School; and a three-meal café by Good Company Doughnuts. In all, it has 29,000 square feet of commercial space.

“As part of a pet-friendly apartment community, GoodVets will offer convenient services for residents and neighbors alike along with other neighborhood-serving businesses at The Westerly, from educational and cultural spaces to local dining offerings,” Shawn Seaman, president of Hoffman & Associates, told CO. “As a Southwest D.C.-based company, we are proud to continue to contribute to the vibrancy of this neighborhood.”

The property is less than one block from the Metro’s Waterfront station and less than three blocks from the developer’s $3.6 billion The Wharf development, one of D.C.’s most popular dog-friendly neighborhoods, according to David Saginur, co-founder and COO of GoodVets.

GoodVets is a unique veterinarian care model, as local doctors partner as hospital owners. The new D.C. location will open April 4, 2024. 

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.

1000 4th Street SW, GoodVets, Hoffman & Associates, Shawn Seaman, The Westerly
A view of the entrance to the Trump Building at 40 Wall Street in Downtown Manhattan on March 05, 2021 in New York City.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Accountant NCheng Expanding Within 40 Wall Street with 10K-SF Lease

By Mark Hallum
The Starrett-Lehigh Building in West Chelsea.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Architecture Firm Populous Expanding at Starrett-Lehigh

By Rebecca Baird-Remba
Miami Tower.
Leases  ·  Office
Florida

Dental Software Company GoTu Takes 21K SF at Miami Tower

By Julia Echikson