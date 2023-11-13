Education Pension Fund Finds New Space in Falls Church, Va.

Educational Employees’ Supplementary Retirement System (ERFC) has inked 9,000 square feet at 3110 Fairview Park in Falls Church, Va.

The pension fund is moving less than two miles from the Fairfax County Public Schools headquarters at 8115 Gatehouse Road, where it currently occupies space.

The 14-story Falls Church office building is owned by the Hawaii-based James Campbell Company, which acquired the 254,490-square-foot property in 2016 for $43 million, according to public records. The company completed a $3 million renovation plan in 2018.

The renovation included updating a conference facility and adding a fitness center and an on-site eatery, Java Works Café.

JLL (JLL) represented both sides in the lease and also managed the buildout of the space.

“After we analyzed ERFC’s current workflow and office space needs, we utilized JLL’s proprietary software and space planners to assist in the design of space that better met the flexible work schedules of the organization,” John Gibb, JLL’s managing director, said in a prepared statement. “By doing so, ERFC was able to move to higher-quality office space while offering more amenities at a lower annual cost to the organization.”

The property is adjacent to Interstate 495’s Arlington Boulevard interchange, and offers convenient access to walking trails and the Mosaic District’s shops and restaurants.

Joining Gill in representing the tenant was the firm’s Cheryl Russ.

