Crème de la Crème Boutique to Open Old Town Alexandria Location

Crème de la Crème, a home goods boutique, is opening a second Northern Virginia location in Old Town Alexandria.

The company’s founders, Tara and Ben Wegdam, signed a five-year, 2,200-square-foot lease at 907 King Street and will open next spring.

The 7,331-square-foot building is owned by EastBanc, which acquired it in 2017 for $3 million, according to property records.

“The mixed-use property is situated in the heart of Old Town Alexandria along King Street, a popular upscale shopping and dining destination for both locals and visitors alike,” Philippe Lanier, principal at EastBanc, told Commercial Observer. “The building boasts retail space on the ground floor with office spaces occupying the second and third floors. One of the many advantages of the property is a nearby parking lot situated just across the street.”

Crème de la Crème opened in 2000 in Middleburg, Va., and also has stores in Richmond, Va., and Frederick, Md., selling higher-end home goods inspired by French and Italian living.

The store is part of the locally owned boutique retail family, West Federal Retail, started by the Wegdams, that also operates retail formats LouLou’s, Zest and Brick and Mortar.

“Old Town Alexandria is known for its dynamic charm and boutique shops, making it the perfect neighborhood for Crème de la Crème,” Lanier said. “We have no doubt that their unique store experience and carefully curated goods will attract locals and visitors alike looking for one-of-a-kind gifts and tableware.”

EastBanc is the majority landowner of retail properties in Washington, D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood. Lanier noted the firm was committed to Alexandria’s continued success as a leading shopping destination in Northern Virginia.

Melissa Webb and Patrick O’Meara of Rappaport represented the tenant in the deal, while EastBanc was represented in-house.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.