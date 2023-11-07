Container Store and Sweet Paris Crêperie to Open at Miami Worldcenter

Two Texas-based retailers are the latest tenants to descend onto Miami Worldcenter, the 27-acre mixed-use, master development in Downtown Miami.

The Container Store, which sells storage and organization products, inked a 15,681-square-foot ground-floor lease at 850 NE Second Avenue.

The Downtown Miami outpost will mark the Coppell, Texas-based chain’s seventh South Florida location, with other stores operating in Dadeland, Hallandale Beach, Boca Raton, Palm Beach Gardens, Orlando and Tampa.

Across the block on the ground floor of 851 NE First Avenue, Sweet Paris Crêperie will be taking 2,300 square feet. The fast-casual hot spot, headquartered in Houston, has two other locations in South Florida, in Coral Gables and Downtown Doral.

The Container Store and the crêperie are scheduled to open by the end of next year.

Miami Worldcenter — where high-profile firms such as Related Group, Naftali Group and the Witkoff Group are developing residential towers — contains about 300,000 square feet of retail space, of which 90 percent is now leased, according to a press release issued by the master developers, Art Falcone, Nitin Motwani and L.A.-based CIM Group.

Tenants who have already opened their doors include cosmetics store Sephora, bookstore Posman Books, electric vehicle dealership Lucid Motors, clothing retailer Lululemon and Brasserie Laurel, a restaurant by the Michelin-starred Ariete Hospitality.

Others underway include Juvia, which recently shuttered its South Beach rooftop restaurant, Chicago’s Maple & Ash steakhouse, Earls Kitchen + Bar, New York’s Serafina, wine bar Sixty Vines as well as Rihanna’s lingerie brand Savage X Fenty.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.