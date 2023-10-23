Thorofare Capital Scales Growth With Three Senior Investment Hires

Thorofare Capital’s national growth as a commercial real estate lender has taken a step forward with the addition of three new senior investment professionals in the Miami, Los Angeles and Charlotte markets, Commercial Observer can first report.

The new hires, announced by Thorofare Monday, include Robert Worthington as head of investor relations based in Charlotte, N.C.; Renat Yusufov as director of asset management in Coral Gables, Fla.; and Brett Tomich as managing director of investor relations working out of the firm’s L.A. headquarters.

“The timing of their joining our platform underscores our positioning in the current investment environment, to capture additional market share,” Thorofare CEO Kevin Miller said in a statement. “With these key roles at leadership levels, we are better positioned to meet our client’s evolving needs while scaling our platform.”

The expansion of Thorofare comes nearly two years after Boston-based asset manager Callodine Group infused capital into the lender by acquiring a majority stake in it. The move, which enabled Callodine to launch a new real estate arm, came on the heels of Thorofare opening new offices serving the Miami, New York and Dallas markets.

Yusufov relocated to South Florida from New York, where he was director of asset management at Cofinance Group USA for nearly four years, overseeing property management, leasing and development across a national portfolio for the Paris-based investment firm. Prior to joining Cofinance, Yusufov was vice president of development at Wharton Equity Group. He has 13 years of commercial real estate experience, having also held positions at Ackman Ziff, Related Companies and PWC.

Yusufov will report to Greg Cotton, Thorofare’s managing director of asset management, and Brendan Miller, chief investment officer, in Thorofare’s Coral Gables office.

Worthington arrives at Thorofare from iCapital, where he served as head of the firm’s private wealth solutions group and led efforts for the national accounts team. He also has held senior positions at Brookfield Asset Management and JPMorgan Asset Management, and was president of both Hatteras Funds and Undiscovered Managers.

Tomich was vice president of sales at Greenbacker Capital for the past five years. He has also held roles at UBS Wealth Management, Walton International Group and Strategic Capital Companies.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com