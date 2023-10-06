Rockrose to Deliver The Row on 19th Office Campus in DC This Fall

Rockrose Development is nearing completion on the repositioning of three office assets in Washington, D.C., which will combine to create The Row on 19th.

The three adjacent office properties on 19th Street NW near Dupont Circle are being renovated into a 245,000-square-foot campus-like office development, which will be delivered in November.

SEE ALSO: 32BJ Health Fund Doubles Size of Its Flatiron Office

Rockrose acquired the three buildings in separate deals over the last 11 years, paying $55 million for 1900 M Street NW in 2012; $26.5 million for 1146 19th Street NW in 2013; and $40.5 million for 1140 19th Street NW in 2015.

“With three adjacent buildings, we had the scale to connect the project at the ground level and add trophy-quality amenities,” Ted Traum, a director at Rockrose, told Commercial Observer. “We’re extremely bullish about the strength of the D.C. office market and are confident that our location and amenity package will make the Row on 19th one of the most compelling offerings in the CBD.”

The amenities include a tenant-only coffee shop and lounge, a state-of-the-art wellness center, a building conference center, a bike room and all-new on-site retail, all in hopes of drawing people back to the workplace, Traum added.

The Row is within a five-minute walk to the Dupont Circle and Farragut West Metro stations.

KeyBank, National Housing Conference and District Dental are existing tenants that have committed to staying at the property, Traum said.

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)’s John Skolnik and Michael Katcher will serve as the exclusive leasing agents for the property.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.