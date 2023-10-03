REBNY Reveals Honorees for 2024 Annual Gala in January

The Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) has chosen a lineup of seven honorees for its annual gala scheduled for Jan. 18, 2024, at The Glasshouse, where the trade association will not be throwing stones but accolades, Commercial Observer has learned.

REBNY’s 128th annual event will start with recognizing Douglas Durst, chairman of The Durst Organization and outgoing chair of REBNY, with the Harry B. Helmsley Distinguished New Yorker Award for his lifelong accomplishments with a commitment to “civic welfare.”

Also sitting at the dais with Durst will be Joel Picket, chairman of the Gotham Organization, receiving the Bernard H. Mendik Lifetime Leadership in Real Estate Award; Elizabeth Ann Stribling-Kivlan, senior managing director at Compass, getting the Kenneth R. Gerrety Humanitarian Award; and Fred Cerullo, president and chief executive officer of the Grand Central Partnership, being honored with the John E. Zuccotti Public Service Award.

The George M. Brooker Management Executive of the Year Award will go to Wayne Taub, executive managing director of operations at Jack Resnick & Sons, the Louis Smadbeck Memorial Broker Recognition Award will go to Ellen Israel, executive managing director of JRT Realty Group, while the Young Real Estate Professional of the Year Award will go to Michael Rudder, principal of Rudder Property Group.

“Our honorees represent the very best of New York,” REBNY president James Whelan said in a statement.

The annual REBNY gala will return to its traditional, mid-winter date after the pandemic turned it into an online-only event in 2021, a summer gathering in 2022 and a sit-down dinner in April.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.